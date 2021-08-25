Posters against AMU VC for condoling Kalyan Singh's death

Mansoor, in a statement, had expressed grief over the death of Kalyan Singh, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri masjid was demolished in 1992.

Aligarh (UP), Aug 25 (IANS) Posters slamming Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor for condoling the death of former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh have been put up on the university campus.

The poster apparently put up by 'Students of Aligarh Muslim University' described Mansoor's act as an 'unforgiving crime'.

"The condolent words of the Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University on the demise of ex-chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh is not only a matter of shame but also hurting religious sentiments of our community since it is against the ethos, culture and tradition of AMU. Kalyan Singh is not only a main culprit in the demolition of Babri Masjid but also an offender of disdain with regard to the Supreme Court order," the poster stated.

AMU Proctor Professor Wasim Ali described the incident as the handiwork of some miscreants.

He said that the university campus is empty and none of the students are currently residing inside.

"We received information about such posters at two-three places inside the university and they were subsequently removed. The VC has given orders for an investigation in the matter," said Ali.

