Posters against BHU VC surfaces in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The posters against Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar have surfaced across Varanasi, demanding his resignation.

Posters stating 'BHU VC Hindi Virodhi' were seen in parts of the city here on Friday.



This comes after Banaras Hindu University (BHU) administration had allegedly not interviewed candidates for the post of Assistant Professor, who had opted for Hindi as their language for communication.

Earlier this month, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited BHU students who were arrested during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)

