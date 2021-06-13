Postmen to update Aadhaar cards in UP districts

The postmen will be able to do this right at the doorstep of residents, who earlier had to stand in long queues at banks and Aadhaar correction centres for the same.

Prayagraj, June 13 (IANS) In a new initiative, the postal department has decided to set up a team of postmen who will update the mobile number of residents or link the same with their Aadhaar cards across districts in Uttar Pradesh.

The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) started rolling out this facility in all the branch post offices of the Allahabad division of Indian Post from this month.

Senior Superintendent of Post (SSP), Sanjay D. Akhade told reporters that the mobile updation service will be provided through the IPPB branch and more than 350 Grameen Dak Sevaks across Prayagraj and Kaushambhi districts.

This new service will especially benefit residents of villages whose Aadhaar cards often lack mobile numbers linked to them, and it is a struggle for them to get details updated on the cards or procure a duplicate card in case of losing the original.

As part of Child Enrolment Lite Client (CELC) services, IPPB offers Aadhaar services through banking service providers, via mobile handsets in post offices and at doorsteps of clients.

Developed by Unique Identification Authority of India, CELC service enables citizens to add/update mobile number with Aadhaar.

It also helps in enrolling children below five years for issuance of their Aadhaar cards.

Currently, the IPPB is providing only mobile updation services for customers. It will roll out the facility of enrolling children below 5 years later, the SSP said.

"Through Aadhaar, the government has been able to reach out to crores of people and facilitate delivery of direct benefit transfer under various schemes such as LPG-Pahal, MGNREGS etc into their bank accounts. Mobile updation is another significant customer-centric initiative from IPPB that will help the financially disadvantaged citizens in underbanked and unbanked areas of the districts. Now citizens will be able to access this important service through the strong and robust network of our banking service providers and post offices in the district," he explained.

The IPPB has been established under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication with 100 per cent equity owned by Government of India. It was launched on September 1, 2018.

The fundamental mandate of IPPB is to remove barriers for the unbanked and underbanked, and reach the last mile leveraging a network comprising 1,55,000 post offices (1,35,000 in rural areas) and 300,000 postal employees across India.

