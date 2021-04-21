Postoperative procedure performed on Sharad Pawar, recuperating, says Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday informed that a postoperative procedure has been performed on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and now he is recuperating at the hospital.



"Our party chief Sharad Pawar was admitted at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last evening for a follow-up procedure post his Gall Bladder surgery. The procedure has been conducted and he is now recuperating in the hospital," tweeted Nawab Malik.

Pawar had undergone laparoscopic surgery on his gall bladder at the hospital on April 12 and was discharged from the hospital on April 15.

Earlier, the NCP president had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the hospital on March 30. (ANI)

