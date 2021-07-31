Pothole forms as road collapses under IIT flyover due to heavy rain in Delhi

However, there was no loss of life during this road collapse. The traffic police maintained a strict vigil and halted the traffic immediately preventing vehicles from moving towards the pothole near the IIT flyover.

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The incessant rain lashing various parts of the national capital for the last few days resulted in the road under the IIT flyover in Delhi's Hauz Khas area collapsing on Saturday morning and the formation of a pothole.

Due to the submergence of the road, a huge pit of nearly 10 feet has formed while water is continuously flowing into the drain under the road. Traffic has been diverted by putting barricades around the pit formed under the IIT flyover.

The Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic from Adchini to IIT has been diverted from Adchini to Katwaria Sarai due to collapsing of road near IIT red light."

The pictures of the pit formed under the IIT flyover have become the subject of discussion on the social media and the Delhi government is also receiving flak for its failure to prevent water-logging and collapsing of roads.

Questions are being raised over the tall promises made by the Delhi government as the heavy rain since the last few days has exposed the failures of the Aam Aadmi Party government.

It has been raining incessantly in Delhi for the past few days. Although people have received respite from the scorching heat but it has given rise to problems such as extensive water-logging at different places.

--IANS

