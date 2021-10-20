Potholes in Bengaluru: FIRs against officers for negligence

Talking to IANS, Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Dr B. R. Ravikanthe Gowda said: "We have filed a case against an officer of BBMP as the negligence by the officer had cost a life in Pulakeshinagar traffic police limits."

Bengaluru, Oct 20 (IANS) The Bengaluru traffic police are initiating proactive measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid accidents due to potholes in the city. These include filing FIRs against officers of civic agencies for negligence.

"In another case, a pothole was not barricaded and a FIR has been filed against an officer of BWSSB. This pothole cost a woman her life," he said.

"Police are identifying potholes and informing authorities concerned to ensure smooth vehicular movement to avoid deaths and injuries to vehicle riders due to potholes," he stated.

The police are taking photos of potholes, which will be categorised into major, minor and cross roads and updated with photographs online to civic agencies like Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Public Works Department (PWD) and Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), he explained.

After uploading the photos online, police are following it up with the civic agencies and intimating them about the gravity of the situation. "If potholes are filled, it will definitely reduce accidents," he stated.

The Bengaluru traffic police have filled as many as 500 potholes themselves.

--IANS

mka/svn/bg