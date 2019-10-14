Potholes repair: HC seeks report from Goa govt in two days

The court was hearing a petition filed by state Aam Aadmi Party General Secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar, who in his petition had demanded urgent repairs of roads in the state, which have been damaged during the monsoon season.

"The court has directed the state government to file a detailed submission, including important timelines within which they intend to ensure that the potholes are properly filled," Jamshed Mistry, counsel for the petitioner, told reporters.

The Goa government had already sought two weeks extension to file a reply, when the case was last heard by the bench.

Goa Advocate General Devidas Pangam has told the High Court that the state government is taking measures to repair the roads, even as the court has directed the government advocate to file a detailed response within two days on the exact steps taken. Goa's potholed roads have come under severe scrutiny this year, when the state witnessed its highest rainfall in about a decade, at nearly 155 inches. The potholes on the roads also inspired a music video which went viral last month.