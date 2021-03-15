Power connections of 100 defaulters cut in Gurugram

Nearly 100 consumers' meter connections -- who did not pay bills even after repeated notices -- were disconnected on Sunday, DHBVN officials said on Monday.

Gurugram, March 15 (IANS) The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has taken a major step to recover outstanding bills from consumers in Gurugram district, who have not paid their electricity bills despite repeated notices sent to them.

The disconnection of the electricity connections stirred the defaulters. Nearly 472 consumers reached the electricity department and deposited nearly Rs 42 lakh.

This is the largest amount to be deposited in a single day at the electricity corporation. The DHBVN officials said consumers of the Badshahpur sub-division are yet to pay Rs 9 crore as outstanding bills.

"The DHBVN has also campaigned several times to persuade erring consumers to deposit this amount. But many consumers are not at all serious about paying their electricity bills. We have to give notices to several consumers from time-to-time to recover the outstanding amount," said Dharmender Ruhil, Sub-Divisional Engineer, DHBVN, Badshahpur.

The Badshahpur Power Corporation has planned to run a special recovery campaign in March this year against such defaulters. Under the supervision of the Junior Engineer and Foreman, 10 teams have been formed for the recovery drive in different areas.

The meter connections of consumers whose electricity bills are outstanding are being discontinued. As many as 10 teams disconnected the electricity connections of nearly 100 defaulting consumers on Sunday, he said.

A special operation was carried out following the instructions of the Chief Engineer of the Electricity Corporation, K.C. Agarwal and Superintendent Engineer, Jogindar Hooda.

--IANS

str/khz/bg