Power crisis looms over UP

According to the state energy department, out of 16 pithead power projects across the country, eight have a stock of coal for only six days, while 25 out of 109 non-pithead projects (situated a distance of at least 1500 Kms from coal head) have a stock for a week.

Lucknow, Oct 8 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has admitted to a looming power crisis in the wake of shortage of coal and growing electricity demand following high humidity levels.

The demand for power is steadily rising due to the ongoing festive season.

As many as 67 projects have been left with coal stock for four days only.

In case of Uttar Pardesh, the power projects which are facing the crisis include Anpara (2630 MW), Obra (1000 MW), Paricha (920 MW) and Harduaganj (610 MW).

Energy minister Srikant Sharma said the state was also affected by the shortage of coal. He said that officials of the Uttar Pradesh Power Generation Company were in touch with the coal ministry for improving the situation.

Sharma maintained that the state government was trying its bit to wheel in power into the grid as per the schedule.

He admitted that some of the central and private projects were being run on lower load because of the coal shortage.

The shortage is said to have occured due to the excessive rainfall which has filled several mines.

--IANS

amita/dpb