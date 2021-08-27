Power Minister RK Singh urges CMs, Union Ministers to convert official vehicles into electric vehicles

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on Friday urged all the Union Ministers and Chief Ministers to advise their respective ministries/departments to convert their present official petrol or diesel vehicles into electric vehicles.



As part of its efforts to promote electric vehicles in the country, the Power Minister in a letter to all the Union Ministers including the Minister of States (Independent Charge) and Chief Ministers of all the states and UTs, urged to advise their respective ministries/departments to convert their fleet of official vehicles from present Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)/Petrol/Diesel Vehicles to Electric Vehicles for all official purposes.

Union Minister also urged Union Ministers and Chief Ministers to join Centre's initiative on transformative mobility.

"Such an action is expected to set an example for the general public and encourage them to switch over to E-Mobility," said Singh.

The initiative is part of the ongoing Go Electric Campaign launched by the central government to promote Electric Vehicles (EVs) to meet multiple objectives -- attaining the goal of reduction in emission, energy security and energy efficiency. (ANI)

