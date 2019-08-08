PPCB files case against 4 Ludhiana Municipal Corporation officers

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Thursday filed a case against four Ludhiana Municipal Corporation officers in connection with non-functional sewerage treatment plant of Jamalpur and operating Balloke sewerage treatment plant without its consent.



The names of Ludhiana Mayor BS Sandhu and Municipal Commissioner KP Brar were also included in the case.

The board had taken the plea that the civic body was releasing wastewater in Buddha Nullah without treating it properly, and despite several warnings, they did not act for improving the situation. (ANI)

