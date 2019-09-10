Pradhan explores avenues to strengthen bilateral hydrocarbon engagement with UAE

Abu Dhabi (UAE), Sept 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan met UAE Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail Al Mazroui here on Tuesday and explored avenues for further strengthening the bilateral hydrocarbon engagement between the two countries.

Pradhan tweeted: "Wonderful meeting with Suhail Al Mazroui, Minister of Energy and Industry, UAE. We explored avenues for further strengthening our bilateral hydrocarbon engagement to provide momentum to India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership.""Also, encouraged Suhail Al Mazroui for UAE's further participation in Phase II of India's Strategic Petroleum Reserves Programme coming up in Odisha's Chandikhol and Padur in Karnataka in addition to already being a partner in Phase I of ISPRL," his another tweet said.On September 9, Pradhan met his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in Jeddah and discussion was held to boost the energy ties between the countries.Pradhan is currently on a three-nation visit to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar to engage with his counterparts in oil and gas as well as steel sectors in these countries. The visit began from September 7 and will conclude on September 12. (ANI)