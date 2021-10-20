Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19 extended for 180 days

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): The Central government on Wednesday extended the duration of 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), an insurance scheme for health care workers fighting COVID-19, for a further period of 180 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



According to the ministry, the insurance policy has been extended so as to continue to provide the safety net to the dependents of health workers who are deputed to take care of COVID-19 patients.

As per the ministry, PMGKP was launched on March 30, 2020, to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 Lakh to 22.12 lakh health care providers including community health workers and private health workers who may have been in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and may be at risk of being impacted by this.

It further stated that since the Covid-19 pandemic has still not abated and deaths of health workers deployed for COVID related duties are still being reported from different states, Union Territories, accordingly, the insurance policy has been extended.

So far, 1351 claims have been paid under the scheme.

Further, on account of the unprecedented situation, private hospital staff retired, wage, outsourced staff requisitioned by states, central hospitals of central, states, Union Territories, AIIMS and Institute of National Importance (INI)/, hospitals of Central Ministries specifically drafted for the care of COVID-19 patients are also covered under the PMGKP. (ANI)