Pradhan seeks direct flight between Jharsuguda-Mumbai

Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 (IANS) Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has requested Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for a direct flight between Jharsuguda and Mumbai under 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik' (UDAN) scheme.

In a letter released to media on Thursday, Pradhan sought the personal intervention of Puri for a direct flight service between Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda and Mumbai.

"The SpiceJet has commenced air operations from Jharsuguda with a direct flight to New Delhi. The route has been a great commercial success and has also massively benefitted the people of western Odisha, who can now fly directly to the national capital," said the Minister.

Besides, SpiceJet has also introduced flights to Hyderabad and Kolkata from Jharsuguda which is giving more connectivity for passengers travelling to northeast and southern part of the country. "However, there is a lack of direct air connectivity between western Odisha and India's commercial capital Mumbai. It is understood that there is a strong demand from commuters for a direct flight between Jharsuguda and Mumbai," said Pradhan.