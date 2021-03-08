Pradhan seeks National Institute of Virology at Bhubaneswar

In a letter to the Health Minister, Pradhan informed that Bhubaneswar is well-positioned to be considered as a location for one of the 4 proposed NIVs owing to its strategic location and skilled manpower.

Bhubaneswar, March 8 (IANS) Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for setting up one of the proposed four National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Bhubaneswar.

The union budget-2021-22 had announced to set up four additional NAV across the country.

Bhubaneswar with world-class institutes such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre is a prime centre of medical research and education in eastern India, the Minister said.

NIV Bhubaneswar can cater to the population of eastern, south eastern and central Indian states. This will also be in line with the Purvodiya vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

Pradhan said India's medical and R&D institutions have played a stellar role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the proposal for setting up of four additional NIVs will further strengthen India's defences against future pandemics.

