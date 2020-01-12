Pradhan slams Bollywood over anti-CAA protest

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan has slammed Bollywood celebrities who have opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), dubbing them "ill-informed" on the matter.

Pradhan tweeted on Saturday that these celebrities -- when they fell short of facts -- stooped to hurling personal abuses at Prime Minister Narender Modi and his family.

"Some of our ill-informed friends in Bollywood championing the anti-CAA protests, when short of facts, stoop to hurling personal abuses at PM Modi and his family. Their frustration triumphing over their knowledge is for everyone to see. People are wise enough to reject trash," he tweeted.

Supporting him, a user wrote: "Absolutely correct, very well said." Another added: "Half of the people from the Hindi film industry who are abusing the PM & against the CAA have not read the facts properly. Pradhan babu, call them one after another for a debate in a national TV channel and I am sure they will not utter a single word in front of the public."