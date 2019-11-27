Pragya's reference to Godse in LS expunged

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Wednesday apparently referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse during debate on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, but her remarks were expunged by the Chair.

She made the remarks while DMK member A Raja was speaking on the Bill. He said that Godse made a statement when the appeal was filed before the appellate court in Mahatma Gandhi assassination case.



As he began quoting Godse, Thakur made some remarks which were objected to by members of opposition including Congress member Gaurav Gogoi.

Speaker Om Birla asked her to take her seat and said objectionable words will not go into the record. He also asked the members not to cause interruptions and not start behaving like the Speaker.

Thakur later told ANI that she was referring to Udham Singh when she made the remarks.

"The topic that was discussed was of security and A Raja spoke about Udham Singh. He said that Udham Singh nursed a grudge against General Dyer of Jallianwala Bagh massacre for 20 years before killing him. When Raja went on speaking, I interrupted to say that he should not take patriot's name," said Thakur. (ANI)

