New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Friday used the expression "Jai Hindu Rashtra" in her tweet greeting people on World Hindi Day.

Thakur, who has faced controversies earlier over her remarks, said Hindi is the national language and is aspiration of the world. "Greetings on Hindi Day, best wishes Jai Hindu Rashtra," she said in the tweet.





World Hindi Day is observed on January 10 every year to promote the language all around the world. (ANI)

World Hindi Day is observed on January 10 every year to promote the language all around the world. (ANI)