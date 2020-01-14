Pragya Thakur receives 'threatening letters with harmful chemicals', files police complaint

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday filed a police complaint in Bhopal here after she received an envelope containing "several threatening letters" and "harmful powder-like chemicals".

"A suspicious envelope was delivered at my residence. When my assistant opened the envelope and came in contact with the powder-like substance inside, it started itching. There was also some threatening letters inside. I immediately informed the police," Thakur told ANI here.A team of police is at the spot and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is examining the letter."The letter is in Urdu and some other letters were also attached to it. I have received such letters in the past as well. I had also informed the police about them but no action has been taken about that either. This is a big conspiracy by enemies of the nation," Thakur said."In the letter, pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kashmir Governor along with mine were crossed by a pen. These enemies and terrorists are trying to target people working for the welfare of the country," she added.Thakur, Member of Parliament from Bhopal, claimed that her life was in danger."The letter says how we will be killed and with which weapons. The terrorists and enemies of the country are threatening to kill us. They don't want us to work for the welfare of the country. Before reaching the top leadership, they are coming to me," she said.The BJP MP said that she is a "wall" adding that these people "will not be able to get through" her and "will realise their place".According to police, a case has been registered against unknown persons under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)