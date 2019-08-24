Prahlad Patel, Dharmendra Pradhan condole Jaitley's demise

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Union Ministers Prahlad Singh Patel and Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday expressed condolences over the demise of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

Union Cultural Minister Prahlad Patel told ANI, "Jaitely Ji was one politician whose leadership we will always cherish. Nobody has leadership qualities like he had. His death is a great loss for our county and for our hearts. Modi Ji's government needed a leader like him. His passing away is very saddening."

"His remarkable journey from being a fiery student leader to a politician shows how talented he was," he added.Expressing his grief Dharmendra Pradhan told ANI, "His demise is not believable. We have lost a prominent leader in our country. I wish well for his family."Praising Jailtely's capabilities, Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi shared a message with ANI, "This is very sad news for the nation and has left all of us in shock. Since last few days, he was not keeping well and was admitted to the hospital. He was very dedicated towards his work for the nation. He will never be forgotten. We all pray to God for his soul to rest in peace."He added, "We have lost Sushma Ji, Arun Jaitely Ji, the country is in pain now." (ANI)