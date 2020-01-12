Prahlad Patel attends Global Hindu Federation 2020 Conference

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Sunday attended the Global Hindu Federation 2020 Conference organised in New Delhi on the occasion of birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

"Many delegates have come here from different countries. We all take pride in Hindutva and we also know the challenges before it. Some people are worried about it and some of them are not, some of those worried about it are not that active. I don't believe that a Hindu doesn't think about it," said Patel while addressing the conference."Ego is bigger than the arrogance of rank and wealth, which comes after doing good work. For years, only our ego has been defeating us. For this sometimes some self-churning is needed, sometimes a guru is needed, sometimes a discussion is needed and sometimes a satsang is required. The weakening of the tradition of satsang is also a big reason for the weakening of Hindutva." he added.Patel further recollected the Ram Janmabhoomi's verdict which came out after many 'struggles' and 'plans'."Now that Ram Janmabhoomi's verdict is out, the government is not responsible for this...the verdict came out after so many struggles and plans. To reach till here and to bring out this work in a successful manner and to preserve this system, centuries have passed but we were unsuccessful but finally, we were successful in doing so," said Patel.Patel further asserted that we all should pray from god to keep ourselves fit so that we can help others in the times of crisis and these things can't be bought with money. (ANI)