Prahlad Patel to inaugurate 3-day 'Incredible India Mega Homestay Development, Training Workshop' in Darjeeling

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel will inaugurate the three-day Incredible India Mega Homestay Development and Training Workshop in Darjeeling on February 22.



According to a press release, the Ministry of Tourism's Indiatourism Kolkata, Regional Office (East)has organised this workshop from February 22-24 in association with Eastern Himalayas Travel and Tour Operator Association (Resource Partner) and IIAS School of Management (Knowledge Partner) to enrich the hospitality skill of Homestay owners to ensure a better experience for the tourists.

The concept of Homestay is getting popular in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of the Northern part of West Bengal. The involvement of the local community is more than ever in this Homestay Tourism at one of the most favoured Hill Stations for Domestic and Inbound Tourists. However, most of these homestays lack professional training in Hospitality, etc. which would impact the destination in the long run.

A total of 450 Homestay owners would be trained in the aforesaid Mega Workshop where IIAS School of Management (Knowledge Partner) would train them free of cost in different spheres of Hospitality (like behavior skill, marketing, and sales skills, destination promotion skills).

The aim of this robust hospitality training workshop is to upgrade the hospitality skills of local community stakeholders by capacity building, it further said, adding that this initiative is directed towards rural development through tourism and preservation of the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of local communities. (ANI)