Prahlad Patel to undertake 4-day Pad Yatra

Damoh [Madhya Pradesh], Aug 10 (ANI): Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel will undertake a four-day 'pad yatra' (foot march) from Anantpur to Damoh in Madhya Pradesh from August 16 to 19, in line of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instruction to MPs to conduct march in their constituency to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.



The shortest distance between Damoh and Anantpur is 230 km. The minister will start his journey from Anantpur to Damoh, from where he is a Member of Parliament.

Last month, Modi instructed the BJP MPs to organize a 150 km long pad yatra (foot march) in their respective Lok Sabha constituencies between October 2 and 31 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that PM Modi in his address at the meeting "mentioned a very important program, 'Gandhi 150', to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Between Oct 2 to 31, a 150 km long pad yatra will be undertaken in each Lok Sabha constituency." (ANI)

