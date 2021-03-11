Prahlad Singh Patel inaugurated digitisation of 4.5 crore pages of Records and Exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday inaugurated digitisation of 4.5 crore pages of records and exhibitions based on 'Mahatma Gandhi and Cooperation Movement' on 131st Foundation Day of National Archives.



According to the Ministry of Culture, the exhibition on 'Mahatma Gandhi and the Non-Cooperation Movement' is based on the original documents.

The National Archives currently has a collection of over 18.00 crore pages. Public records include files recognised by the President of India, volumes, maps, bills, treaties, rare manuscripts, ancient records, personal papers, cartographic records, important collections of gazettes and gazetteers, census records, Parliamentary and Assembly debates, literature, travelogue etc, it said.

This exhibition will run till 15 April 2021. (ANI)