Prahlad Singh to attend 76th anniversary of Azad Hind govt at Red Fort

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel will attend the 76th anniversary of the formation of 'Azad Hind Government' here at the Red Fort on Monday.



In 1943, Azad Hind Government was formed by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in occupied Singapore.

The commemoration of this significant historical event would also see the presence of Netaji Subhas INA Trust secretary general Sanjay Chaudhary and other veterans of Azad Hind Fauj.

Last year on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort and also unveiled the plaque commemorating the 75th anniversary of the formation of Azad Hind Government.

Later, marking the 122nd birth anniversary of Bose on January 23 this year, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Bose museum at the Red Fort. (ANI)

