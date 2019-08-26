Prakash Javadekar to present National Community Radio Awards 2019

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will be presenting the National Community Radio Awards 2019 during the Seventh Community Radio Sammelan that will be held from August 27 to August 29 in New Delhi.

The event is being organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan, and the theme of this year's Sammelan is 'Community Radio for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)'.

"On August 28, Javadekar will present awards to Community Radio Stations for their achievements in broadcasting development programmes in various genres including Promotion of Local Culture, Most Creative and Innovative Content, Community Engagement Awards, among others," the Ministry said in a press release on Monday.The event will witness the participation of all operational Community Radio Stations across the country."The representatives of the Community Radio Stations will discuss experiences and possibilities of programming for better public awareness on the SDGs. The event will also witness discussion on various flagship schemes of the Government like the Jal Shakti Abhiyaan and efforts for Disaster Risk Reduction," the Ministry added.According to the release, research, production, broadcasting, dissemination of social welfare messages through Social Media and content management for Community Radio Stations will also be discussed during the two day event. (ANI)