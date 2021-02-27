Pralhad Joshi, Muraleedharan visit family of RSS worker killed in SDPI-RSS clash in Kerala

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], February 27 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi along with Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday visited the house of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Nandu R Krishna, who was allegedly killed by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members in Cherthala on Wednesday.



"Visited the residence of a bright 26-year-old RSS Karyakarta, Nandu R Krishna, who was hacked to death recently by SDPI activists in Alappuzha, Kerala. Also visited the residence of Nandu who was injured seriously in the incident,' tweeted Joshi after the visit.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Muraleedharan accused that the Kerala government of not arresting the 'real culprits'.

"They are not arresting the real culprits. Nandu R Krishna was brutally killed by an armed group with direct links to the Popular Front of India (PFI). Every time, organisations that are banned pop up in different names," he said.

He said that there is no point in going after 'names' but there should be effective control in place to check such extremist groups are not given a free run. "Under Pinarayi Vijayan's patronage, Jihadi extremists are getting a free-run and perpetrators are going scot-free," said Muraleedharan.

He further said the Centre is closely following the issues and a possible 'ban' on such extremist elements is under consideration. "Centre is aware of what is going on and we will take an appropriate decision soon on such extremist groups," he added.

The incident took place last Wednesday night, when after a march, SDPI and RSS workers clashed and an RSS worker was killed allegedly by some SDPI activists.

The police had arrested eight SDPI activists in connection with the incident. (ANI)

