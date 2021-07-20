Pramod Sawant briefs PM Modi on COVID-19 situation in Goa, ongoing preparations for 3rd wave

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A delegation led by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers in the national capital on Monday.



Sawant invited Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate the historic Aguada Jail, beautified under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, and to address all the Village Panchayats of Goa for undertaking the Atmanirbhar Swayampurna Programme, according to a release issued by the state government.

He briefed the Prime Minister on the current COVID-19 scenario in Goa and the ongoing preparations for the 3rd Wave.

The delegation discussed the inclusion of the Gauli-Dhangar community in Goa among Scheduled Tribes (ST) with Shah and Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda.

"In a detailed discussion, the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs is convinced and assured to include Gauli-Dhangar community in ST category," the official release said.

Later, he met with Bhupendra Yadav, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He congratulated Yadav on his induction as the Cabinet Minister and discussed various issues related to Environment and Forest in Goa.

During his meeting with Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Information Technology, Sawant discussed the implementation of Bharat Net Fiber Project in Goa.

Sawant met the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari and Minister of State, General VK Singh. The various ongoing infrastructural works were discussed and reviewed for speedy completion.

Goa Government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd., in presence of CM Dr Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, to assess the mineral resources in Goa by conducting geo-scientific exploration and to establish the state's mineral inventory. (ANI)