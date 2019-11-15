Pramod Sawant greets press fraternity on National Press Day

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended his wishes to the press fraternity on the National Press Day.

In his message, Sawant said, " I appreciate the hard work of the members of the press, who tirelessly work on the ground and bring forth various news and update the general public on various issues."



"The role of the media in giving voice to the voiceless is commendable. I send my best wishes on the occasion," he added.

Sawant further stated that a free press is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy. The government is fully committed to upholding freedom of press and expression in all forms. (ANI)

