Pramod Sawant lauds Goa police for rescuing abducted infant within 24 hrs

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 13 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday lauded the efforts of the state police for rescuing a one-month-old infant allegedly abducted from a government hospital here by a woman within 24 hours.



The woman was later detained from North Goa's Saleli village.

"I congratulate Goa police for successfully leading one of the biggest manhunts in the state and safely rescuing a one-month-old child within 24 hours. Safety and security of the citizens is the top priority of our government," Sawant tweeted.

According to the police, on June 11, 2021, information was received at Aggacaim police station that a one-month-old infant had been kidnapped from Goa Medical College by an unknown lady after deceiving the parents of the child.

The mother Lalita Naik stated that she was approached by an unknown lady who diverted her attention on the pretext of asking her to get something.

Immediately, teams from North Goa District and Crime Branch rushed to the spot to pick up leads, said the police, adding that it was all the more difficult since the lady's face was completely covered making it impossible to identify her clearly.

It stated that based on human intelligence and technical surveillance were analysed to track the movements of the lady.

The police said the police teams worked round the clock and upon specific inputs a thorough manhunt was launched across Bicholim and Valpoi and within 24 hours, the teams converged at Saleli in Valpoi and identified the suspect with possession of one infant child matching the description.

The suspect was arrested and identified as Vishranti Gawas. The police informed that upon interrogation the accused revealed that she had wanted to raise the child as her own and had therefore kidnapped the child to take him home.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)