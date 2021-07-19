Pramod Sawant wants Goa tribe in ST list, meets union minister

Panaji, July 19 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday met Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda in the national capital to demand the inclusion of Goa-based Gouly-Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Sawant along with several members of his cabinet is currently in Delhi to meet several central ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, to lobby for getting clearances for several projects ahead of the 2022 state Assembly polls.