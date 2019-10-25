Pramod Sawant writes to Javadekar, seeks withdrawal of consent to Kalasa-Banduri project

Goa (Panaji) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Chief minister Pramod Sawant wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javdekar to withdraw the clearance given to Kalasa-Banduri drinking project on the Mahadayi River.

"As approval from environmental considerations has been granted by the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate (MoFE) change for the diversion of Mahadayi waters to Malaprabha basin through Kalasa-Bhanduri, alleged for drinking water purposes, by the state of Karnataka," Sawant wrote in the letter.

Sawant further stated that five wildlife sanctuaries and one bird sanctuary within the Mahadayi basin and the basin area is ecologically fragile and a hotspot of biodiversity."The Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, which was adjudicating the disputes between Goa and Karnataka for sharing water has given its award in August 2018. However, Section 5(3) of the ISWD Act allows the parties to seek clarification from the Tribunal regarding the Award. Accordingly, certain clarifications have been sought from the Tribunal by all the three parties," Sawant wrote.Sawant further stated that all the states have challenged various portions of the Award before the Supreme Court, by filing Special Leave petitions in Supreme Court. The matter is presently sub-judice in the Apex Court."The Mahadayi Water Management Authority is yet to be constituted by the Union Government. If Karnataka has prepared the revised DPR and has obtained approval for the same from the Union Government, the said DPR has not been shared with Goa,""In a letter dated on October 17, 2019, the MoEFC has conveyed to the state of Karnataka that the Kalsa-Bhanduri project being a drinking water project, does not need environmental clearance. It is not understood on what basis the Ministry reached this conclusion, that the said project is purely a drinking water project,"Sawant asserted that the pleadings of Karnataka and also the evidence produced by their witness before the Tribunal, clearly indicate that one of the purposes of this project is to augment irrigation on the Malaprabha project command."I request you to direct the MoEF to withdraw the letter immediately. Ministry should also conduct a visit to the site along with representatives of basin states to inspect and get first-hand information of the actions of Karnataka of actually diverting waters of directives of the Tribunal," Sawant wrote.Sawant has also requested Javadekar to direct the Ministry to not entertain any further request fro the State of Karnataka for any kind of clearance for a project in Mahadayi basin. (ANI)