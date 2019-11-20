Prasad calls for pro-active steps to decide cases pending for over 10 years

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday appealed to chief justices of high courts to take pro-active measures to dispose of cases pending for ten years or more and said the government has taken a series of steps to improve people's access to justice.

Responding to a query of BSP member Danish Ali in Lok Sabha for the creation of a bench of Allahabad High Court in western Uttar Pradesh, Prasad said that the government can move ahead in the matter once there is a recommendation from the high court and appropriate approvals from the state government.



"That has not happened. Once it happens, we will take it forward," he said.

Prasad said he has been urging the high courts to expedite cases that are more than 10 years old.

He urged chief justices of all high courts to take "proactive measures" to dispose of such cases.

Answering a query on undertrials, he said that bail should be granted in petty cases.

The minister said that the government has expedited the process of appointment of judges. (ANI)

