Prashant Kishor's comments on CAA has no meanings: JDU Bihar's president VN Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): JDU Bihar president VN Singh on Sunday said that the party's vice-president Prashant Kishor's comments that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizen (NRC) will not be implemented in the state, has no meanings.

Kishor has said in a tweet today that CAA and NRC will not be implemented in Bihar.

Reacting to this, Singh said, "This type of statement has no meaning. No one will be at loss by the CAA."While the BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav hits out at Prashant saying that what is his status to raise such questions that CAA and NRC will not be implemented in Bihar.Yadav said, "As far as CAA is considered then the notification regarding this has been issued by the government and it is now applicable not only in Bihar but also throughout the country."Earlier today, the JDU vice-president thanked the Congress party and its leadership for their "formal and unequivocal rejection" of the CAA and NRC.He also reassured the people of Bihar that the CAA and NRC will not be implemented in the state.Thanking Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he tweeted, "I join my voice with all to thank #Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of #CAA_NRC. Both @rahulgandhi &@priyankagandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count. Also would like to reassure to all - CAA and NRC will not be implemented in Bihar." (ANI)