Prashant Kishor to skip JDU meeting called by Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called for a meeting of Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leaders at his residence here on Tuesday.

The meeting is slated to be attended by all the JDU MPs, MLAs and other prominent leaders. However, the party's vice president Prashant Kishor will not attend the meeting as he will be in Delhi.



"There is no agenda for the meeting. However, the party workers will be given insights about the ground level works which are to be done in parts of the state. After January 30, I will go to Delhi for the election campaigns," Kumar said.

Voting for the 70 seats in Delhi Legislative Assembly will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

