Pratap's figurine placed on the ground sparks a controversy in Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) The issue of a figurine of Maharana Pratap placed at the bottom of the centre-table during an event organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has stirred a controversy in Rajasthan it appears. Congress leaders have accused the BJP of insulting the Rajput warrior and the BJP has blamed the organisers for the blunder, even as the party issued a public apology.

In the image from the event which has gone viral, it can be seen that during the public meeting, the senior leadership of the state BJP, including president Satish Poonia, are sitting on the dais and the figurine of Maharana Pratap, presented to them, is kept on the ground.

Acting immediately to set the record straight, the BJP's Rajasthan unit issued a public apology on the issue: "Recently, in the Youth Conference of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha held in Vallabhnagar, the organisers of the district organisation presented a statue of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap to the state BJP president, Satish Pooniya Ji with faith, respect and pride towards Maharana Pratap.

"However, due to a human error made by organisers, this portrait was placed on the stage. We regret this human error while bearing full responsibility for it. Not only for our party, but for the whole of India, Maharana Pratap is a hero. We once again express our full respect and regret."

Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha Youth Wing national executive president Shantanu Chauhan has strongly criticised Pratap's insult and said, "Maharana Pratap, the great warrior of India and a symbol of valour and courage, is not only a hero in India, but all over the world. The insult of such a great legend is an insult to the entire country.

"The Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha Youth Wing strongly condemns the indecency of Dr. Satish Poonia for keeping Mewar's heroic son Maharana Pratap ji's statue on ground. We will protest against this insult...Even after 3 days, Rajasthan BJP state president Satish Poonia has not said a word of apology or regret. This clearly shows the anti-Rajput face of the BJP," he added.

Meanwhile, the war of words continued between Congress and BJP leaders too.

State transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas accused the BJP of seeking votes in the name of Ram and Maharana Pratap and demanded an apology in writing on this insult to the Maharana from the BJP state president. BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani hit back at the Congress, saying that they are the people who never gave importance to Maharana Pratap and described Akbar as great.

Speaking to media outside the assembly on Tuesday, Devnani said that this is the same Congress which has taught the lesson of 'Akbar Mahan' (Akbar the great) to the people. "Congress leaders should remember that their leader Kapil Sibal refused to accept the existence of Ram. Sibal himself presented an affidavit in the Supreme Court in the case of Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya and said that Ram does not exist," said Devnani.

Earlier, talking to the media, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that Maharana Pratap was the pride and glory of India. "The BJP state president and all those leaders who were present there should apologise in writing, he added.

--IANS

