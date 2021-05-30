Prateik Babbar debuts as audiobook narrator alongside Rasika Dugal

Available on Audible, a major producer and provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, the Audible Original is a sequel to Datta's much loved audiobook "The Last Boy to Fall in Love", narrated by Sikander Kher and Rasika Dugal in English and Barun Sobti in Hindi.

"This is my first experience lending my voice to audiobooks and I have to tell you -- I'm hooked. I'm used to emoting on screen but the first time in my life, I got to unlock the power of my voice. Recording 'The Last Girl to Fall in Love' was an extremely gratifying experience for me as an artist -- the book is great, the dialogues are well written and the parallel universe storyline, gripping to say the least. I can't wait to see how fans react to it."

The story is set in a world where woman reign supreme -- they write the rules, and men follow them. Times have changed and the world has eroded into a gender revolution. A bizarre case of murder draws Manav, Sarita, and Sandhya into a universe of intrigue, suspense, and delusion. Full of thrilling segments, the audiobook is the perfect getaway into an alternate world full of mystery and hope.

Durjoy Datta, author of the audiobook, says: "It's been fabulous to put out a sequel to 'The Last Boy to Fall in Love' -- Rasika and Prateik's voices really bring it to life. What I love the most about working with Audible is how their expertise on audio, production and technology bring alive my writing -- the end result is a treat for listeners! I'm excited to see how they embrace this new novel, available free for members on Audible."

Rasika Dugal, actor and narrator, said, "This is my third experience with Audible and it's always so much fun working with them. Usually, as an actor, there are so many tools at ones disposal to create something. But here you only have your voice. Working with my voice in isolation is a very interesting experience for me. It pushes me to learn something new each time. This book by Durjoy is a page turner and I am delighted to have lent my voice to a woman like Sandhya."

"The Last Girl to Fall in Love" is available free of cost for all Audible members.

