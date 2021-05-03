Pratibha Jain to join Everstone Group as corporate affairs head

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Leading lawyer Pratibha Jain has been appointed as private equity and real estate investment firm Everstone's group general counsel and head of corporate affairs.

Jain is the founder of the Delhi office of Nishith Desai Associates.

"I am delighted to welcome an established lawyer of Pratibha's calibre to the Everstone family. This association comes on the back of a long working relationship, and we are thrilled to have her as part of the leadership at Everstone. I wish her the best and look forward to a great journey together at the firm," Sameer Sain, Co-Founder & CEO, The Everstone Group said, in a statement.