Praveen Sinha named interim CBI Director

In an order, the Department of Personnel and Training said: "With reference to the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Praveen Sinha, a IPS of Gujarat cadre, Additional Director CBI, shall with immediate effect look after the duties of the CBI Director, vice Rishi Kumar Shukla, IPS (MP: 83) till the appointment of new Director CBI, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The government on Wednesday appointed the Central Bureau of Investigation's Additional Director Praveen Sinha as the agency's interim chief until a new Director is appointed.

The selection committee, comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India S. A. Bobde and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is the leader of the largest opposition party in the lower house, is expected to meet in the coming days to decide on the next CBI Director.

Shukla was appointed as the CBI Director for the period of two years on February 2, 2019, and had taken over the charge on February 4, 2019. His appointment came after the then Director Alok Verma was removed by the government following ugly spat with his Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Earlier in the day, the CBI officials also gave farewell to Shukla at the agency's headquarters here.

--IANS

