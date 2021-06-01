Pray all are vaccinated, then we can resume physical hearing: SC judge

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) A day after Centre informed the Supreme Court that it expects entire country's population above 18 years to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of year, a senior top court judge Justice D.Y. Chandrachud expressed hope that vaccination takes place for everybody, to enable the court to resume physical hearing.

Justice Chandrachud, while hearing a bail matter, made these remarks after counsel expressed hope that physical hearing in the top court is resumed by August. The counsel appearing for a petitioner in the matter said, "let us pray to God that physical hearing begins, the next time this case comes up for hearing in the top court".

Justice Chandrachud, sitting beside Justice M.R. Shah on the bench, replied: "Let us pray to God that vaccination takes place for all. Then we can commence physical hearing."

In another matter, Justice Chandrachud shared his experience when he was isolated after contracting viral infection. He added that he was lucky to have his books around him during isolation. "I was in isolation for 18 days. I was all alone reading books," said Justice Chandrachud.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Sidharth Dave and Sidharth Luthra, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta were also present, and the lawyers shared their views on the utility of N95 mask against the viral infection and vaccination. The Supreme Court has been taking up matters virtually since the beginning of the lockdown in March last year.

On Monday, Justice Chandrachud had grilled the Centre over its vaccine policy and asked it to bring on record policy document regarding vaccination. The top court had asked, what is the rationale behind the Centre procuring vaccines at a price that is higher for state governments, and also why states and municipal corporations are floating global tenders to procure vaccines? The top court gave the Centre two weeks to respond to these issues and concerns.

