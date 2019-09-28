Prayagraj: BJP Mahila Morcha district in-charge removed from post

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): State-in-charge of BJP Mahila Morcha in Uttar Pradesh, Darshana Singh has removed the district-in-charge of the women's commission in Prayagraj citing lack of discipline and indecent behaviour.

"Soumya Mishra, District in-charge of BJP Mahila Morcha, Prayagraj has been relieved of her post with immediate effect owing to her indecent behaviour and lack of discipline," the letter issued by Darshana Singh on Friday read.



Two groups of BJP leaders had clashed after senior BJP leader Uma Bharti's program in Prayagraj on Thursday.

During the clashes, Soumya Mishra had alleged that her husband was hit by BJP leader Amarnath Yadav during the clashes.

The fight ensued after Uma Bharti and other senior leaders had finished their speeches. (ANI)

