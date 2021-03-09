Prayagraj kid dies due to 'negligence', PM's help sought

Prayagraj (UP), March 9 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Richa Singh has written to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), seeking strict action against a private hospital for alleged medical negligence that led to the death of a three-year old girl in Prayagraj.

The girl was admitted to a private hospital for 16 days before being referred to a government-run hospital of the city.

The father said that his daughter's surgical wounds were allegedly left open by the private hospital and she was unattended as her family failed to pay money to the hospital authorities for her treatment.

Richa Singh, a former Allahabad University students' union (AUSU) president, said the parents of the child were asked to move to another hospital due to lack of money and there was gross negligence in treatment.

Attaching reports and videos with her letter to NMC, she demanded cancellation of the hospital's license.

In her letter to NCPCR, she said although the commission had asked the district administration to initiate an inquiry on the issue and the probe was now underway, no action had been taken against the hospital so far.

The letters sent to NMC and the PMO also requested that action be taken in the matter.

According to Kareli resident Mukesh Mishra, his three-year-old daughter was suffering from acute intestinal obstruction. She was admitted to the private hospital on February 15 and underwent two surgeries on February 24 and March 2 before being referred to the government-run children's hospital under the SRN Hospital on March 3. The girl died on March 6.

NCPCR has already written to the district magistrate Prayagraj, on the incident.

The girl's father alleged she was forced out of the private hospital because the family was unable to pay more.

Satpal Gulati, Vice Chairman, United Medicity hospital, where the child underwent surgeries, has denied all allegations.

"Stitching had been done. I think when she was being treated somewhere else, they might have checked it and stitches would have opened up or maybe stitches were cut open for checking," said Gulati.

There was uproar after the child's death. Video clips of the child went viral on social media that led to the Prayagraj district administration ordering an inquiry.

An FIR was registered at the Pipri police station on the father's complaint. The post-mortem of the girl was carried out on the intervention of Kaushambhi police before her cremation.

No action has yet been taken against the hospital and its staff.

