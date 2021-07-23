Prayagraj to develop tourist sites before Kumbh 2025

One such project is the Kanihar City Lake project which will be developed in a joint effort by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA).

Prayagraj (UP), July 23 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to develop several tourist attractions in Prayagraj ahead of the Maha Kumbh in 2025.

The Kanihar City Lake is proposed in an area of 65.68 hectares of vacant land near Jhunsi and Andawa villages, hardly a few kilometres from the heart of Sangam city.

The project will be developed as a favoured picnic spot for the residents of the city as well as tourists.

While the PDA plans to develop the forest using the Miyawaki technique, the PMC is gearing up to hire a consultant and work on rejuvenating the existing lake at the site.

Once ready, Kanihar City Lake Forest will act as a weekend getaway site for city residents and a major attraction for tourists.

According to the chief engineer of PMC, Satish Kumar, "The PMC will soon prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and submit the same for getting the required funds. With the help of experts, we will renovate the Kanihar Lake area of Jhunsi. PMC will take the help of expert architects and consultants who will soon be hired."

Kumar said that to make the lake and its surroundings more attractive, PMC also plans to build cottages around the lake where visitors could come and stay for a few days.

Before the renovation, a boundary wall will be constructed around the lake to protect it from encroachments.

The project is expected to be completed before the start of the Kumbh in 2025.

Rohit Khanna, superintendent engineer of PDA said, "There will be very little concrete construction in the plan and the site will have a natural pathway made of grass with natural landscapes on either side, playing area for kids, an open gymnasium and boating facility."

--IANS

amita/bg