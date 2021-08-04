Prayer meet organised in Assam's Chirang for Lovlina Borgohain's victory

The students of the sports association lit a lamp and prayed for her victory.Speaking to ANI, Chirang District Sports Officer said that Lovlina Borgohain is the only girl from Assam who is participating in Olympics."The Chirang district students of sports association are lighting the lamp and prayed for her victory. She will today play semi-finals after she qualifies she will also play finals," District Sports Officer said.Earlier on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lit an earthen lamp at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati and prayed for the boxer.Lovlina is the first Assamese to secure a medal in the history of 125 years of the Olympic Games and is set to bout in the seminal finals today to secure her berth for the finals.Lovlina (69kg) has assured India a bronze after storming into the semifinals. Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen by a split decision of 4-1. Five judges gave split decisions in the first round but following two rounds, all judges anonymously stamped Lovlina's dominance. (ANI)