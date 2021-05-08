Prayers, care help infant beat Covid in Punjab

The prayers of his parents and the selfless service and expertise of the doctors and nursing staff brought Sukhdeep out of the clutches of the deadly virus.

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) He was just 20 days old when he tested positive for Covid-19, and it took infant Sukhdeep Singh 10 more days to defeat the virus, becoming probably one of India's youngest Covid warriors.

Smiles were all around when Sukhdeep was discharged from the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Jalandhar on Friday, after passing through all the medical tests, including RT-PCR.

"Our happiness of having a baby was short lived. We were shocked to know that our child had tested positive for Covid-19," said Gurdeep Singh, Sukhdeep's father, as both the parents had tested negative.

Hailing from Kapurthala and having a humble background, Gurdeep said that it seems that God has heard their prayers as Sukhdeep has recovered due to the care and medical services provided by the hospital staff.

Sukhdeep's mother Sandeep Kaur's happiness knew no bounds as she cradled him back on her lap with a twinkle in her eyes.

Grandmother Kulwinder Kaur was also jubilant. "'Waheguru di mehar hoi jo mera pauta theek ho ke ghar wapis aa gya. Doctoran ne usda bahut khayal rakheya' (with God's grace my grandson is back home healthy. The doctors also cared a lot)," she said.

The nursing staff looking after the infant were also upbeat. "We looked after the child with utmost care. It was hard to see an infant passing through all that pain," said nurse Ruby.

She said the child was spoon milked as his mother was not allowed to feed him because of obvious reasons.

Jatinder Singh, a pediatric at PIMS under whose supervision the child recovered, said the boy was admitted with high fever and seizures.

"His case was very challenging for us. Counseling his parents was all the more challenging. But they understood the gravity of the case and fully cooperated in the treatment of the child," Jatinder Singh said.

"In this second wave of the virus, we all must follow all the instructions issued by the government to save ourselves as well as the society," the doctor cautioned.

