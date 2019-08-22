PrayForTheAmazon trends on Twitter, Fires in rainforest at record rate

Forest fires in the #Amazon are generating smoke that can be seen from space. Here's a view of the fires in the #rainforest taken by the @CopernicusEU #Sentinel3 satellite's #OLCI instrument today at 13:23 UTC. pic.twitter.com/ErPU3CA5cQ

— EUMETSAT (@eumetsat) August 21, 2019 Amazon has a dry season in July and August that's also the forest's fire season. A major cause of these fires is people clearing out the land for farming or ranching.

What's shocking about 2019 is the sheer number of fires.

According to Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE), there have been about 74,000 fires so far this year.

Though the forest fires have been a rage for sometime, there has been no media coverage on it. Besides, Brazilian authorities are yet to take appropriate action. Consequently, people took to Twitter to express their concerns and #PrayForTheAmazon trends on Twitter globally. Here are people's reactions.

It is incredible that so many people donated to the Notre Dame Cathedral, but nobody cares about the current state of the Amazon.

Nobody seems to be interested in everything that is being lost; 500 thousand hectares and 50% of the species in our world.#PrayForTheAmazon pic.twitter.com/dsd17fcowG — _sky (@sky89676199) August 22, 2019

I don’t know what to say. Basically we don’t deserve this world. #PrayForTheAmazon pic.twitter.com/60clPE9vfD — Tanya Gupta (@tanyag5) August 22, 2019

#PrayForTheAmazon

Jus see this clip heart breaking pic.twitter.com/vLkvB3uDCO — Surya Forever (@SuryaForever5) August 22, 2019

Terrifying to think that Amazon, the largest rain forest on the planet that creates 20% of the earths oxygen, has been on fire and is burning fort the last 16 days continuously.



They are literally the lungs of the world. Stand with Amazon. Pray for Amazon.#Brazil #AmazonFire pic.twitter.com/2erIjjIyyw — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) August 22, 2019