#PrayForTheAmazon trends on Twitter, Fires in rainforest at record rate

Last Updated: Thu, Aug 22, 2019 15:00 hrs
Fires are raging at a record rate in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, and scientists warn that it could strike a devastating blow to the environment and climate change.

Amazon has a dry season in July and August that's also the forest's fire season. A major cause of these fires is people clearing out the land for farming or ranching.

What's shocking about 2019 is the sheer number of fires.

According to Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE), there have been about 74,000 fires so far this year.

Though the forest fires have been a rage for sometime, there has been no media coverage on it. Besides, Brazilian authorities are yet to take appropriate action. Consequently, people took to Twitter to express their concerns and #PrayForTheAmazon trends on Twitter globally. Here are people's reactions.

