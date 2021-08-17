Praying, waiting for God, says mother of IS 'supporter' in Kabul jail

"All what I can do is to pray for my daughter and her kid and I am very confident that for God to act, it takes only a second... I am waiting for that miracle to happen.

Speaking to IANS, Bindhu noted that it has been 24 hours since the situation in Afghanistan has rapidly changed with the Taliban taking over Kabul.

"As and when God acts, my last hope for the first step is to be made by my Indian government. Now what I am doing is am writing emails to all in the Centre to help me. I know that the role of the Kerala government is limited, so I am knocking on all doors of whosoever matters in the Centre," she said.

In June, Bindhu, who lives in the state capital, was dismayed at reports that the Indian government is unlikely to bring back four women, including Nimisha, jailed in Kabul for links to the IS.

The other three women are Soniya, Merin, and Raheela, all Keralites.

The news of a number of Keralites joining the IS surfaced after the Kerala government contacted various central agencies, including the IB, the NIA, and the RAW, in 2016 about the veracity of reports about 19 missing people from the state have gone to Afghanistan, where they, according to some of the relatives, were believed to have joined the IS.

These 19 comprised 10 men, six women and three children and of these, most of them hail from Kasargode and a few from Palakkad. They also include Christian and Hindu converts to Islam.

In the past three years, some of them who had joined IS were reportedly killed, according to their relatives, and these included the husbands of these four women.

The state government had acted after Bindhu, who is settled near Manacadu in the state capital, approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2016 and sought his help to locate her daughter who had gone missing.

It later came to be known that Nimisha has got married to her friend Eeza, a Christian who had converted to Islam.

Further to this, the news came that she had left for Afghanistan and the last contact the mother and daughter had was in November 2019.

--IANS

sg/vd