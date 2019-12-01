PRD jawan held for raping minor in UP

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 1 (IANS) A Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) jawan has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Badaun.

The incident took place on Thursday when the girl was on the terrace of her house.

The accused, her neighbour, jumped from the adjoining terrace there and raped her. Police have sent the accused to jail and the victim underwent medical examination.

According to O.P. Gautam, station house officer, Civil Lines police station, the girl and the accused were neighbours and belong to the same caste.

The girl in her complaint alleged that she had gone up to the terrace to use the toilet when her 25-year-old neighbour suddenly pounced on her and raped her. The rape survivor claimed that when she raised an alarm, her parents rushed to the terrace but the accused managed to flee. An FIR has been lodged against the accused under IPC section 376 (rape) and provisions of POCSO Act. amita/pgh/