Pre-booking for Galaxy Watch4, Watch4 Classic and Buds2 to start in India this week

The Galaxy Watch4 is likely to start retailing between Rs 28,000 and Rs 30,000, while the Classic variant could end up above Rs 40,000 in India. The Galaxy Buds2, which comes with enhanced ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), is likely to start under Rs 15,000, the sources added.

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Samsung is tipped to announce pre-bookings for its newly-launched Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Buds2 in India this week, industry sources told IANS on Tuesday.

Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are the first smartwatches to feature the new Wear OS which is built jointly with Google. The biggest USP of the devide is that it allows users to monitor their blood pressure on the go, at work or at home.

Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung's groundbreaking BioActive Sensor.

This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensors -- Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis - so users can monitor their blood pressure, detect an Fib irregular heartbeat, measure their blood oxygen level, and, for the first time, calculate their body composition.

The all-new 'Body Composition' measurement tool gives users a deeper understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage.

Some of the new features like BP monitoring will be available in select markets to begin with.

Galaxy Watch4 series boasts the first 5nm processor in a Galaxy Watch -- with 20 per cent faster CPU and 50 per cent more RAM, and a GPU 10 times faster than the previous generation, said the company.

"We also upped the resolution on the display, up to 450 x 450 pixels, so visuals are crisper and more distinctive. And with an impressive 16GB of memory, you'll have enough storage to download and store," Samsung informed.

The user can have up to 40 hours of battery life, and 30 minutes of charging can provide up to 10 hours of battery.

--IANS

wh/skp/