Pregnant woman with rare disease, COVID-19 treated in Lucknow hospital, delivers baby girl

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): A 38-week pregnant woman suffering from a rare disease Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura and from COVID-19 also, was successfully treated at Queen Mary's Hospital in King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow and gave birth to a baby girl earlier this month.



The 35-year-old woman, a resident of Lucknow, had complained of abdomen pain to the doctors.

On investigation, her blood platelet count was found to be 18,000 platelets per microliter of blood whereas in normal circumstances it should be 1.5-2 lakh platelets per microliter of blood, said Prof Uma Singh, Head of Department, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, KGMU.

"In such cases, there is a caution of danger as the patient might bleed," she said.

After diagnosis, when the woman was found COVID-19 positive, she was shifted to Rehabilitation and Artificial Limb Centre (RALC) building which has been turned into a COVID hospital.

Dr Uma Singh said four units of platelets were transfused into her blood from various donors and added that intravenous immunoglobulins 80 gm worth approximately Rs 3 lakh were provided from the KGMU store, free of cost to the patient.

"The woman was first treated for COVID at the facility and since an operation cannot be performed on such low platelet counts, platelets were infused into her blood and she was treated with immunoglobulin medicine," Dr Uma Singh said.

The woman underwent a caesarean section on May 16 and gave birth to a baby girl weighing 2.5 kg. The woman was then discharged in satisfactory condition from the RALC facility, hospital authorities said. They said mother and child are safe and healthy.

Shailain Tiwari, husband of the patient, said the doctors did a wonderful job.

"I do not think she could have received a better treatment elsewhere. Her condition was severe. The doctors and their team did a wonderful job. I am very thankful to them," he said. (ANI)

